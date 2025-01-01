| Environment for AI Agents

0. Android

Android Runtime for Agents

Enable your agent to interact with an Android phone just like a human. We support rich device selections to cover all your scenarios

Android Screen
1. Browser & Desktop

Agent Controls Browser

Enable your agent to browse and operate web pages

Browser Screen

Agent Controls Desktop

Give your coding agent a working virtual machine

Desktop Screen
2. Unified UI Actions
Swipe

async function main() {
  const box = await gboxSDK.create({ type: "android" });
  // Swipe with natural language location
  await box.action.swipe({
    start: "screen bottom",
    end: "screen top",
    duration: "200ms"
  });
}
Open New Tab

async function main() {
  const box = await gboxSDK.create({ type: "linux" });
  // Open a new tab with Google
  const newTab = await box.browser.openTab({
    url: "https://www.google.com"
  });
}
Drag and Drop

async function main() {
  const box = await gboxSDK.create({ type: "linux" });
  // Natural language start/end 
  await box.action.drag({
    start: "Chrome App",
    end: "Trash",
    duration: "800ms"
  });
}
3. Metrics

Boost Your Agent's Performance

150ms

Box Starting Time

Ultra-fast environment initialization for instant agent deployment

98.5%

AI Action Accuracy

Highly precise AI decision making with minimal error rates

1.5s

Action Operation Latency

Lightning-fast response times for seamless user interactions

4. Demo

Order A Burger

Check Switch 2 Prices

AI Independent App Development