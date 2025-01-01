Enable your agent to interact with an Android phone just like a human. We support rich device selections to cover all your scenarios
Enable your agent to interact with an Android phone just like a human. We support rich device selections to cover all your scenarios
Enable your agent to browse and operate web pages
Give your coding agent a working virtual machine
Swipe
async function main() {
const box = await gboxSDK.create({ type: "android" });
// Swipe with natural language location
await box.action.swipe({
start: "screen bottom",
end: "screen top",
duration: "200ms"
});
}
Open New Tab
async function main() {
const box = await gboxSDK.create({ type: "linux" });
// Open a new tab with Google
const newTab = await box.browser.openTab({
url: "https://www.google.com"
});
}
Drag and Drop
async function main() {
const box = await gboxSDK.create({ type: "linux" });
// Natural language start/end
await box.action.drag({
start: "Chrome App",
end: "Trash",
duration: "800ms"
});
}
Ultra-fast environment initialization for instant agent deployment
Highly precise AI decision making with minimal error rates
Lightning-fast response times for seamless user interactions